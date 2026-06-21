Official Guidelines GUARANTEE FAILURE in Treatment of CHRONIC PAIN per American Family Physician journal and American Academy of Family Physicians 2021

See video review embedded above.
Citation of reviewed article: Raymond TJ, Tobin KA, Rogers TS. Nonopioid Pharmacologic Treatments for Chronic Pain. American Family Physician. 2021 May 1;103(9):561-565
Publisher: American Academy of Family Physicians
My highlighted PDF of this article is provided below
How many more decades of wasted money and unnecessary suffering until the “medical profession” accepts the importance of new paradigms in the prevention and treatment of CHRONIC PAIN-NEUROINFLAMMATORY CONDITIONS such as migraine, fibromyalgia, neurodegeneration, depression/anxiety/mood/burnout and autism??? HINT: That change is not going to happen during our lifetimes, so if you want to be decades ahead of the curve, then study my books, articles and videos!
My highlighted PDF of this article is provided below
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