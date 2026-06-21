INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

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Official Guidelines GUARANTEE FAILURE in Treatment of CHRONIC PAIN per American Family Physician journal and American Academy of Family Physicians 2021

Citation of reviewed article: Raymond et al. Nonopioid Pharmacologic Treatments for Chronic Pain. Am Fam Physician. 2021 May 1;103(9):561-565 Publisher: American Academy of Family Physicians
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INFLAMMATION MASTERY
Jun 21, 2026
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  • Citation of reviewed article: Raymond TJ, Tobin KA, Rogers TS. Nonopioid Pharmacologic Treatments for Chronic Pain. American Family Physician. 2021 May 1;103(9):561-565

  • Publisher: American Academy of Family Physicians

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How many more decades of wasted money and unnecessary suffering until the “medical profession” accepts the importance of new paradigms in the prevention and treatment of CHRONIC PAIN-NEUROINFLAMMATORY CONDITIONS such as migraine, fibromyalgia, neurodegeneration, depression/anxiety/mood/burnout and autism??? HINT: That change is not going to happen during our lifetimes, so if you want to be decades ahead of the curve, then study my books, articles and videos!

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