Official Guidelines GUARANTEE FAILURE in Treatment of CHRONIC PAIN per American Family Physician journal and American Academy of Family Physicians 2021

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How many more decades of wasted money and unnecessary suffering until the “medical profession” accepts the importance of new paradigms in the prevention and treatment of CHRONIC PAIN-NEUROINFLAMMATORY CONDITIONS such as migraine, fibromyalgia, neurodegeneration, depression/anxiety/mood/burnout and autism???

HINT: That change is not going to happen during our lifetimes, so

if you want to be decades ahead of the curve, then study my books, articles and videos!