Academic Anarchy in American Academia FINAL EDIT VIDEO + DOWNLOAD

Please see this updated page with the downloadable book and additional information available at this link:
This video has been made possible by my horrible crazymaking experiences in chiropractic academia, and is brought to you by Generation X.
“Behold the field in which I grow my fucks. Lay thine eyes upon it and see that it is barren.” Hank Green, An Absolutely Remarkable Thing
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