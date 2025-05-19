Antiviral Nutrition with Vitamin D: My 20-Minute Excerpt from My Detailed 2-Hour Review

See the complete video review at the link immediately below
See my authoritative Vitamin D publications compiled (PDF) here + downloadable infographic (several other articles are included separately below)
Brief 25-year History of my ANTIVIRAL NUTRITION PROTOCOL
BEGINNING: I started developing my ANTIVIRAL NUTRITION PROTOCOL when I was finishing naturopathic medical school (1999) and opening my own private practice of integrative/chiropractic/naturopathic medicine (2000) in Seattle Washington. From its inception, the protocol worked amazingly well, and of course I have continued to refine it for the past 25 years. With or without the addition of nuance, the core program works powerfully and safely.
ONGOING DEVELOPMENT: I first published the protocol in my 2009 textbook CHIROPRACTIC AND NATUROPATHIC MASTERY OF COMMON CLINICAL DISORDERS (which later matured into INFLAMMATION MASTERY). In 2014, I updated the protocol for publication in INFLAMMATION MASTERY and I published the work in a separate monograph titled ANTIVIRAL NUTRITION, and it was a best-seller on Amazon for six years.
GLOBALIST CENSORSHIP: At the start of the globalist pandemic in 2020, the book was immediately censored by Amazon and removed from the market without any legitimate reason given as you can see documented in the interview below. The “reason” given by Amazon was that the book somehow—after 6 years of sales—suddenly “did not comply” with some bullshit new imaginary fake “guidelines.” So obviously this was the start of the plandemic censorship and their targeting of my work with censorship that has continued into 2025—see post from 2Apr2025 and video from 5Apr2025.
CURRENT AVAILABILITY: The protocol currently exists within INFLAMMATION MASTERY and within a series of videos that I started making in 2019, when I could sense that the medical-political world was about to be hijacked by Pharma-globalists and that the medical profession would provide no resistance to the hijacking of science and ethics. See my 2019 publications provided below “Pharma Power Vortex” (2019) and “Vitamins Against Viruses” which I published as an Editorial when I was Editor of the JOURNAL OF ORTHOMOLECULAR MEDICINE in 2019. Notice also my publications via the British Medical Journal website in reply to their bullshit publicity articles masked as “research” and an accompanying “editorial” which was written by a researcher who failed to disclose her funding from Merck Drug Company which makes the HPV vaccine that she was promoting.
I am currently re-organizing and re-uploading all of these videos, excerpts and updates to this Substack platform; be sure you are subscribed to receive updates and downloads as they are made available.
