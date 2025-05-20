Antiviral Nutrition with Vitamin A (retinol): Quick Summary and Introduction

Share

BEGINNING: I started developing my ANTIVIRAL NUTRITION PROTOCOL when I was finishing naturopathic medical school (1999) and opening my own private practice of integrative/chiropractic/naturopathic medicine (2000) in Seattle Washington. From its inception, the protocol worked amazingly well, and of course I have continued to refine it for the past 25 years. With or without the addition of nuance, the core program works powerfully and safely.

ONGOING DEVELOPMENT: I first published the protocol in my 2009 textbook CHIROPRACTIC AND NATUROPATHIC MASTERY OF COMMON CLINICAL DISORDERS (which later matured into INFLAMMATION MASTERY). In 2014, I updated the protocol for publication in INFLAMMATION MASTERY and I published the work in a separate monograph titled ANTIVIRAL NUTRITION, and it was a best-seller on Amazon for six years.

GLOBALIST CENSORSHIP: At the start of the globalist pandemic in 2020, the book was immediately censored by Amazon and removed from the market without any legitimate reason given as you can see documented in the interview below. The “reason” given by Amazon was that the book somehow—after 6 years of sales—suddenly “did not comply” with some bullshit new imaginary fake “guidelines.” So obviously this was the start of the plandemic censorship and their targeting of my work with censorship that has continued into 2025—see post from 2Apr2025 and video from 5Apr2025. Dr Alex Vasquez 2020 Interview Conversation Banned Books Cavin Balaster 1.72MB ∙ PDF file Download Download