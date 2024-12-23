ANTIVIRAL STRATEGIES VIDEO: Functional Infectology, Microbiology, Infectious Disease 2019 ReIntroduction and Overview

In 2019 I could see that the stage was set for the 2019-2025 Plandemic because politicians, governments, medical groups and journals were all *RABID* with virus and vaccine *HYSTERIA.*
Actually, I could see it coming in 2014, which is why I published Antiviral Nutrition, now included in Inflammation Mastery 4th Edition.
Notice the common themes in my publications from 2019, which was prompting me to update my antiviral strategy even before the Covid-19 pandemic was announced—I could tell that something bullshit was about to happen.
My 2019 reply to BRITISH MEDICAL JOURNAL because of their bogus HPV research
My 2019 reply to BRITISH MEDICAL JOURNAL because of their bogus HPV paid editorial from a drug company “researcher” who was paid to promote the HPV vaccine
My 2019 PHARMA ECHO CHAMBER
My 2019 EDITORIAL on VITAMINS AGAINST VIRUSES
