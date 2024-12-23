Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
3

ANTIVIRAL STRATEGIES VIDEO: Functional Infectology, Microbiology, Infectious Disease 2019 ReIntroduction and Overview

In 2019 I could see that the stage was set for the 2019-2025 Plandemic because politicians, governments, medical groups and journals were all *RABID* with virus and vaccine *HYSTERIA.*
INFLAMMATION MASTERY
Dec 23, 2024
3
Share
Transcript

In 2019 I could see that the stage was set for the 2019-2025 Plandemic because politicians, governments, medical groups and journals were all *RABID* with virus and vaccine *HYSTERIA.*

Actually, I could see it coming in 2014, which is why I published Antiviral Nutrition, now included in Inflammation Mastery 4th Edition.

Dr Alex Vasquez 2014 Antiviral Strategy En Es
13.3MB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download
Ijhnfm 2020 Interview Cb Drav Final3
1.72MB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download

Notice the common themes in my publications from 2019, which was prompting me to update my antiviral strategy even before the Covid-19 pandemic was announced—I could tell that something bullshit was about to happen.

My 2019 reply to BRITISH MEDICAL JOURNAL because of their bogus HPV research

Dr Vasquez 2019 Bmj Article Scotland Hpv Vitamin D Rapid Response
435KB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download

My 2019 reply to BRITISH MEDICAL JOURNAL because of their bogus HPV paid editorial from a drug company “researcher” who was paid to promote the HPV vaccine

Dr Vasquez 2019 Bmj Editorial Scotland Hpv Vitamin D Rapid Response
351KB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download

My 2019 PHARMA ECHO CHAMBER

Dr Alex Vasquez 2019 Ijhnfm Pharma Echo Vortex
2.91MB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download

My 2019 EDITORIAL on VITAMINS AGAINST VIRUSES

Dr Alex Vasquez 2019 Jom Editorial Viruses Vitamins Vaccines Bmj
318KB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download

INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

INFLAMMATION MASTERY 4th EDITION discount pricing directly from publisher, F.I.N.D.S.E.X.® Functional Medicine Protocol

INFLAMMATION MASTERY
·
Sep 4
INFLAMMATION MASTERY 4th EDITION discount pricing directly from publisher, F.I.N.D.S.E.X.® Functional Medicine Protocol

Read full story

INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com
InflammationMastery updates DrV's clinical protocols from InflammationMastery.com
INFLAMMATION MASTERY is an ongoing series of nutritional-medical protocols published by Dr Alex Vasquez
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
INFLAMMATION MASTERY
Recent Episodes
VIDEO American Medical Association (AMA) publishes the most horrendous unethical study of the plandemic era in order to malign vitamin D…
  INFLAMMATION MASTERY
Strategic Research to make Nutrition appear inefficacious: JoAnn Manson's 2022 "Vitamin D Recent Findings and Implications for Clinical…
  INFLAMMATION MASTERY
Strategic Research to make Nutrition appear inefficacious: JoAnn Manson's 2024 "vitamin D3 supplementation on the incidence of type 2…
  INFLAMMATION MASTERY
Brain Health Optimization (Part1) 2013 conference presentation, 2024 review and commentary
  INFLAMMATION MASTERY
Excerpt: My concept of “neuroscaffolding” is that of exposing the brain to complex patterns so that the brain is forced to adapt...and…
  INFLAMMATION MASTERY
VIDEO REVIEW for PARENTS, PATIENTS, and DOCTORS of 2 stunningly callous articles from American Academy of Pediatrics and Pediatric…
  INFLAMMATION MASTERY
BRAIN HEALTH OPTIMIZATION SERIES (introduction) + Social/Holiday Topics
  INFLAMMATION MASTERY