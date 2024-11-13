Playback speed
Share post
Molnupiravir is ~60% less effective, 100x more expensive, and infinitely more dangerous than is Cholecalciferol for the same indication

American taxpayers were robbed of $$$1.2BILLION for a drug that was a failure and was not approved for anything before it suddenly gained "Emergency Use Authorization"
Nov 13, 2024
2
Transcript

Vitamin D deficiency is the pandemic that underlies other pandemics of infections, depression, chronic pain, mood disorders, autoimmunity, CVD and cancer.

Compilation Of Vitamin D Articles And Letters2020b
Molnupiravir was a worthless and unapproved drug failure until it was granted "Emergency Use Authorization"

Biden's wasting BILLIONS of dollars on molnupiravir was a horrible decision.

Through the agreement, if molnupiravir receives Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) or approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Merck will receive approximately $1.2 billion to supply approximately 1.7 million courses of molnupiravir to the United States government. Merck has been investing at risk to support development and scale-up production of molnupiravir and expects to have more than 10 million courses of therapy available by the end of 2021. https://www.merck.com/news/merck-announces-supply-agreement-with-u-s-government-for-molnupiravir-an-investigational-oral-antiviral-candidate-for-treatment-of-mild-to-moderate-covid-19/

Molnupiravir was a worthless and unapproved drug failure until it was granted "Emergency Use Authorization" in the biggest wealth-transfer scandal in the history of humanity.

See my complete review at the link below

VITAMIN D (Goldmine5) in Antimicrobial Antiviral Defense against Clinically Important Viral Infections

·
Sep 2
VITAMIN D (Goldmine5) in Antimicrobial Antiviral Defense against Clinically Important Viral Infections

See video embedded above for “VITAMIN D (Goldmine5) in Antimicrobial and Antiviral Defense against Clinically Important Viral Infections”

