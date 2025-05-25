Psychology of Art: Prescription and Prohibition in Mental Health, PERCEPTUAL FLEXILITY, Part 2

Buying art is not about spending some huge some of money, but rather finding something that you like, that makes your life better in some way, through its beauty or its abstract representations.

“We present an information-processing stage model of aesthetic processing. According to the model, aesthetic experiences involve five stages: perception, explicit classification, implicit classification, cognitive mastering and evaluation . The model differentiates between aesthetic emotion and aesthetic judgments as two types of output.” Leder et al. A model of aesthetic appreciation and aesthetic judgments. Br J Psychol 2004 Nov;95(4):489-508

your internal needs are more complex and sophisticated than the garbage culture that surrounds us.

you can have things that you enjoy simply because you enjoy them,

INTEGRITY: If you hold art and creativity as a value, then put your money where your mouth is and buy real art: support the artists who create art and the vendors who support the "life cycle of art"—create, purchase, enjoy, resell.

HONOR: Always try to buy real art, not copies, and not fakes. Buying cheap copies of fake art is an insult to the original artist and an insult to the creative process and discipline of years of work that should be honored throughout the cycle of art.

AUTONOMY: Buy the art that you like, that you decide is beautiful and inspiring.

