Psychology of Art: Prescription and Prohibition in Mental Health, PERCEPTUAL FLEXILITY, Part 2

We have to allow ourselves to have nice things in our lives, otherwise we will justify our misery, and we will easily condemn others for violating the justifications for our misery—our false morality
May 25, 2025
Buying art is not about spending some huge some of money, but rather finding something that you like, that makes your life better in some way, through its beauty or its abstract representations.

We have to allow ourselves to have nice things in our lives, otherwise we will justify our misery, and we will easily condemn others for violating the justifications for our misery—the false morality that we have created.

Art in Brain Function, Perception, Cognitive Flexibility and Adaptability:

“We present an information-processing stage model of aesthetic processing. According to the model, aesthetic experiences involve five stages: perception, explicit classification, implicit classification, cognitive mastering and evaluation. The model differentiates between aesthetic emotion and aesthetic judgments as two types of output.” Leder et al. A model of aesthetic appreciation and aesthetic judgments. Br J Psychol 2004 Nov;95(4):489-508

The implications of buying yourself nice things are that:

  1. you are worthy of having nice things,

  2. your life does not have to be ugly or boring,

  3. you can have things that you enjoy simply because you enjoy them,

  4. you have aesthetic needs for beauty and culture,

  5. your internal needs are more complex and sophisticated than the garbage culture that surrounds us.

DrV's 5 rules of art:

  1. INTEGRITY: If you hold art and creativity as a value, then put your money where your mouth is and buy real art: support the artists who create art and the vendors who support the "life cycle of art"—create, purchase, enjoy, resell.

  2. HONOR: Always try to buy real art, not copies, and not fakes. Buying cheap copies of fake art is an insult to the original artist and an insult to the creative process and discipline of years of work that should be honored throughout the cycle of art.

  3. AUTONOMY: Buy the art that you like, that you decide is beautiful and inspiring.

  4. VALUE: Buy the art that you can comfortably or reasonably afford. Buying art is not about spending some huge some of money, but rather finding something that you like, that makes your life better in some way, through its beauty or its abstract representations.

  5. IMPORTANCE: Buy art that has meaning for you, your life, and the future that you want to live into. Don't buy art simply because it is "good" but because it has specific and special meaning for you personally. You can use art to gain a better understanding of yourself, to find missing or undeveloped parts of yourself, to find images of a better life that you can create.

