[RECOVERED VIDEO] Antiviral Nutrition against Cv19 in early 2020: The Censored 1-hour Video Review that could have SAVED MILLIONS OF LIVES

Published in early March 2020, this is the Censored 1-hour Video Review that could have SAVED MILLIONS OF LIVES
May 22, 2025
See the complete video review ABOVE

See my authoritative Vitamin D publications compiled (PDF) here + downloadable infographic (several other articles are included separately below)

Dr Alex Vasquez 2004 2008 2024 Vitamin D 2008 Jcem Paradigm 2004 Jama 2004 Bmj 2005 Pharmacology 2024
4.89MB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download

Brief 25-year History of my ANTIVIRAL NUTRITION PROTOCOL

  1. BEGINNING: I started developing my ANTIVIRAL NUTRITION PROTOCOL when I was finishing naturopathic medical school (1999) and opening my own private practice of integrative/chiropractic/naturopathic medicine (2000) in Seattle Washington. From its inception, the protocol worked amazingly well, and of course I have continued to refine it for the past 25 years. With or without the addition of nuance, the core program works powerfully and safely.

    Dr Alex Vasquez 2014 Antiviralstrategyenes Pro
    1.7MB ∙ PDF file
    Download
    Download

  2. ONGOING DEVELOPMENT: I first published the protocol in my 2009 textbook CHIROPRACTIC AND NATUROPATHIC MASTERY OF COMMON CLINICAL DISORDERS (which later matured into INFLAMMATION MASTERY). In 2014, I updated the protocol for publication in INFLAMMATION MASTERY and I published the work in a separate monograph titled ANTIVIRAL NUTRITION, and it was a best-seller on Amazon for six years.

  3. GLOBALIST CENSORSHIP: At the start of the globalist pandemic in 2020, the book was immediately censored by Amazon and removed from the market without any legitimate reason given as you can see documented in the interview below. The “reason” given by Amazon was that the book somehow—after 6 years of sales—suddenly “did not comply” with some bullshit new imaginary fake “guidelines.” So obviously this was the start of the plandemic censorship and their targeting of my work with censorship that has continued into 2025—see post from 2Apr2025 and video from 5Apr2025.

    Dr Alex Vasquez 2020 Interview Conversation Banned Books Cavin Balaster
    1.72MB ∙ PDF file
    Download
    Download

  4. CURRENT AVAILABILITY: The protocol currently exists within INFLAMMATION MASTERY and within a series of videos that I started making in 2019, when I could sense that the medical-political world was about to be hijacked by Pharma-globalists and that the medical profession would provide no resistance to the hijacking of science and ethics. See my 2019 publications provided below “Pharma Power Vortex” (2019) and “Vitamins Against Viruses” which I published as an Editorial when I was Editor of the JOURNAL OF ORTHOMOLECULAR MEDICINE in 2019. Notice also my publications via the British Medical Journal website in reply to their bullshit publicity articles masked as “research” and an accompanying “editorial” which was written by a researcher who failed to disclose her funding from Merck Drug Company which makes the HPV vaccine that she was promoting.

Dr Alex Vasquez 2019 Ijhnfm Pharma Echo Vortex
2.91MB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download
Dr Alex Vasquez 2019 Jom Editorial Viruses Vitamins Vaccines Bmj
318KB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download
Dr Alex Vasquez 2019 Bmj Article Scotland Hpv Vitamin D Rapid Response
435KB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download
Dr Alex Vasquez 2019 Bmj Editorial Scotland Hpv Vitamin D Rapid Response
351KB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download

I am currently re-organizing and re-uploading all of these videos, excerpts and updates to this Substack platform; be sure you are subscribed to receive updates and downloads as they are made available.

INFLAMMATION MASTERY 4th EDITION discount pricing directly from publisher

INFLAMMATION MASTERY 4th EDITION discount pricing directly from publisher

Inflammation Mastery 4th Edition: The Colorful and Definitive Guide Toward Health and Vitality and away from the Boredom, Risks, Costs, and Inefficacy of Endless Analgesia, Immunosuppression, and Polypharmacy

Revitalized WEF-WHO censorship in 2025 = evidence of impending plandemic

Revitalized WEF-WHO censorship in 2025 = evidence of impending plandemic

Revitalized WEF-WHO censorship in 2025 is soft/indirect evidence of a new/impending plandemic. The globalist-hegemonic "powers that be" would not be investing time, money, and personnel in ongoing/renewed censorship unless 1) they have anticipated "need" and strategic use for this, and 2) that they would recover their cash investment and would make prof…

Intellectual-Behavior Censorship masked as Medicine for Globalist Hegemony

Intellectual-Behavior Censorship masked as Medicine for Globalist Hegemony

We’ve allowed malignant psychopaths to dictate what we can read, what we can see, and what we can say and therefore what we can think.

VITAMIN D (Goldmine5) in Antimicrobial Antiviral Defense against Clinically Important Viral Infections

VITAMIN D (Goldmine5) in Antimicrobial Antiviral Defense against Clinically Important Viral Infections

See video embedded above for “VITAMIN D (Goldmine5) in Antimicrobial and Antiviral Defense against Clinically Important Viral Infections”

