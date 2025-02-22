Playback speed
[FREE VIDEO+PDF] Respecting the Foundation for Health: Naturopathic Medicine's FOUNDATION and Chiropractic's TRIUNE

INFLAMMATION MASTERY
Feb 22, 2025
Transcript

“The work of the naturopathic physician is to elicit healing by helping patients to create or recreate conditions for health to exist within them. Health will occur where the conditions for health exist. Disease is the product of conditions which allow for it.” Jared Zeff, ND

“The human body represents the actions of three laws—spiritual, mechanical, and chemical—united as one triune. As long as there is perfect union of these three, there is health.” Daniel David Palmer—the founder of chiropractic

