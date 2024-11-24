Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

CONFERENCE VIDEO Integrating Functional and Naturopathic Medicine Concepts and Therapeutics into Medical Practice for Common Primary Care and Specialty Conditions [2020, Moscow]

This presentation was scheduled to be delivered physically in Moscow in 2020, but obviously the globalists had other plans for us and international travel was canceled during the European lockdown.
INFLAMMATION MASTERY
Nov 24, 2024
∙ Paid
Share

This presentation was scheduled to be delivered physically in Moscow in 2020, but obviously the globalists had other plans for us and international travel was canceled during the European lockdown.

The original title remains:

Integrating Functional and Naturopathic Medicine Concepts and Therapeutics into Medical Practice for Common Primary Care and Speci…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com
InflammationMastery updates DrV's clinical protocols from InflammationMastery.com
INFLAMMATION MASTERY is an ongoing series of nutritional-medical protocols published by Dr Alex Vasquez
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
INFLAMMATION MASTERY
Recent Episodes
VIDEO: Toxicity vs Safety of Melatonin in the Age of Medical Propaganda and Bogus Journalism 2023-2024
  INFLAMMATION MASTERY
Update to Ch4.4 on Mitochondrial Function and Dysfunction [IM4update]
  INFLAMMATION MASTERY
Vitamin D metabolites with antiviral activity that you have to get from sunshine/UVB exposure [VIDEO EXCERPT]
  INFLAMMATION MASTERY
Molnupiravir is ~60% less effective, 100x more expensive, and infinitely more dangerous than is Cholecalciferol for the same indication
  INFLAMMATION MASTERY
Mitochondrial signaling and dysfunction: 2022-2023 retrospective
  INFLAMMATION MASTERY
Poetry, memorization, imaginative-communicative flexibility, and adulting
  INFLAMMATION MASTERY
Laboratory Medicine MMA-mortality Paradigm Shift
  INFLAMMATION MASTERY