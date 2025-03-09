[VIDEO] WOULD YOU SIGN THIS CONTRACT? Managing NDAs* and other legal contracts... *NonDisclosure Agreements

This week, I rejected two (2) business/legal contracts, and I made a video of approximately one hour to discuss the experience and the underlying principles.

Like I said before (see my video linked below [the one from the beach]), a business-legal contact isn’t simply paper—it is your future, your destiny, it is one of the anchors of your life and the quality (or chaos) of your life.

“A legal-business contract is an opportunity to UPGRADE or DOWNGRADE the quality of your life.” DrV

See numbered discussion below; see video for all ~6 points of importance

You’ll see a lot of these concepts foreshadowed in this week‘s video which I will link here and below.

The video that I recorded today and will post tomorrow/over the weekend includes the six (6) following major components, ranging from legal to psychosocial.

1. Mutual non-disclosure agreements

In any business interaction between two separate business entities, the work/finances/agreements are going to be described eventually within a contract and one of the initial contracts could easily be a non-disclosure agreement or NDA. A mutual NDA allows the two separate businesses to begin talking with the agreement that they will not disclose any business or personal secrets or advantages while they are in those preliminary conversations before they’ve moved onto a formal prospective agreement.

Agree: What are the consequences of signing an NDA contract? __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ Reject: What are the consequences of rejecting an NDA contract? __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ Empower: Why should you wait on the other group to provide you an NDA when you could easily write your own with a day’s worth of effort? __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ Share

2. Replies and requests for document changes

Anytime you’re reading a legal document you should be prepared first of all to reject it. In my experience, roughly 30 to 40% of documents are not only unacceptable but they are actually offensive because they are written to protect and give advantage to whoever wrote or paid for the document. In the new NDA that I read and described this morning, the document should’ve been a mutual NDA, but ended up being clearly written to only protect the other side, which made the document completely disagreeable.

Should I reply to them? __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ How should I reply to them? __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ What are the criteria by which I should base my reply or lack of reply? __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ Should I request a change in the contract? __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ Should I completely ignore them and block them for any future contact? __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ What are the consequences or advantages for each of the above?__________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________

3. If you have questions about creating the life that you want —let alone the work that you want — the read Rick Jarow’s Creating the Work that You Love , even if it is weird and woo-woo.

What is your “perfect system”? __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ What do you love to do —productive work/effort/creativity that you would do for free at your own direction if money were not an issue? __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ “Traditional career guides inventory the individual skills, talents, and abilities that correlate to specific existing jobs. Creating the Work You Love presents a unique alternative approach, using self-reflective exercises based on the seven chakras, to help you determine the elements you need to create a life filled with meaning and purpose. Jarow believes that it is possible to live and act from the most authentic part of ourselves, and to express our strongest values, energies, and talents through our work in the world. Concentrating on the attributes associated with each of the body’s energy centers, or chakras, Dr. Jarow helps us form a bridge between our personal priorities and the external activities of the work world. Once this bridge is established, strategies are developed to find a career that nourishes all aspects of our lives.

4. You have the right to – and you must – establish criteria, goals, and limits for all of your relationships, and this is clearly true in the world of business :

In my first men’s group starting in 1995—30 years ago—I learned from one of the elder men/mentors (Ron) in the group to establish criteria and standards for relationships. At the time, this was a new idea for me, but obviously one that I needed and one that has served me well for now three decades.

What are your criteria for each of these different relationships—friendships, romantic, family, business? __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ What are the benefits to you — and to the other person/party/group — for setting these standards? __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ What are the consequences/drawbacks to you — and to the other person/party/group — for setting these standards? __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ Share

5. Build the life and business that you love by doing only what you want while working only with good people on good projects

6. Triangulating positive leadership

See video for discussion; see image below for visual.

In what ways are you an ineffective weak leader — weakling? You do this for personal advantage — what is the payoff for you to act this way? __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ Behaving in this way hurts you and those around you — what are the consequences of your behavior for you and others? __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ In what ways are you an ineffective overbearing leader — tyrant? You do this for personal advantage — what is the payoff for you to act this way? __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ Behaving in this way hurts you and those around you — what are the consequences of your behavior for you and others? __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ If you were the perfect leader as defined by you and as agreed by the people that you lead, all of you are still going to face consequences along with advantages. What are the positive advantages to your acting and performing more like a perfect leader? __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ What are the negative consequences to your acting and performing more like a perfect leader? __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________ __________

“If you think you are a leader but no-one is following, then you are just taking a walk.” John Maxwell

