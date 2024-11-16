Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

Vitamin D metabolites with antiviral activity that you have to get from sunshine/UVB exposure [VIDEO EXCERPT]

Here is another reason to get some sunshine today if you can
INFLAMMATION MASTERY
Nov 16, 2024
1
Share
Transcript

Share

See full video linked below:

VITAMIN D (Goldmine5) in Antimicrobial Antiviral Defense against Clinically Important Viral Infections

INFLAMMATION MASTERY
·
Sep 2
VITAMIN D (Goldmine5) in Antimicrobial Antiviral Defense against Clinically Important Viral Infections

See video embedded above for “VITAMIN D (Goldmine5) in Antimicrobial and Antiviral Defense against Clinically Important Viral Infections”

Read full story

INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Molnupiravir is ~60% less effective, 100x more expensive, and infinitely more dangerous than is Cholecalciferol for the same indication

INFLAMMATION MASTERY
·
Nov 13
Molnupiravir is ~60% less effective, 100x more expensive, and infinitely more dangerous than is Cholecalciferol for the same indication

Vitamin D deficiency is the pandemic that underlies other pandemics of infections, depression, chronic pain, mood disorders, autoimmunity, CVD and cancer.

Read full story

Poetry, memorization, imaginative-communicative flexibility, and adulting

INFLAMMATION MASTERY
·
Nov 10
Poetry, memorization, imaginative-communicative flexibility, and adulting

“By doing the work to commit poems to memory, you can give more engaging spoken word performances and poetry readings. It’s also a great way to exercise your brain power, boost your self-esteem, and improve your articulation.”

Read full story

Thanks for reading INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

Discussion about this podcast

INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com
InflammationMastery updates DrV's clinical protocols from InflammationMastery.com
INFLAMMATION MASTERY is an ongoing series of nutritional-medical protocols published by Dr Alex Vasquez
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
INFLAMMATION MASTERY
Recent Episodes
Molnupiravir is ~60% less effective, 100x more expensive, and infinitely more dangerous than is Cholecalciferol for the same indication
  INFLAMMATION MASTERY
Mitochondrial signaling and dysfunction: 2022-2023 retrospective
  INFLAMMATION MASTERY
Poetry, memorization, imaginative-communicative flexibility, and adulting
  INFLAMMATION MASTERY
Laboratory Medicine MMA-mortality Paradigm Shift
  INFLAMMATION MASTERY
B12-Dependent Mitochondria-Mediated METABOLIC DETOXIFICATION of Methylmalonate
  INFLAMMATION MASTERY
Anticancer Neuroprotective METABOLIC DETOXIFICATION (paradigm) from B12 Pharmacology (pt4)
  INFLAMMATION MASTERY
Clinical Pharmacology of Cobalamin (Vitamin B12) Part3
  INFLAMMATION MASTERY