Poetry, memorization, imaginative-communicative flexibility, and adulting

“By doing the work to commit poems to memory, you can give more engaging spoken word performances and poetry readings. It’s also a great way to exercise your brain power, boost your self-esteem, and improve your articulation.”

Everybody wants a good memory, but few people do the physical and mental exercises to strengthen their neuroflexibility. Most people want to be seen as artistic and eclectic, but few people actually patron the arts with real time and money rather than with lipservice.

Vacillation, part 4*, by William Butler Yeats (1865-1939)

My fiftieth year had come and gone,

I sat, a solitary man,

In a crowded London shop,

An open book and empty cup

On the marble table-top.

While on the shop and street I gazed

My body of a sudden blazed;

And twenty minutes more or less

It seemed, so great my happiness,

That I was blessed and could bless.

*I’ve only ever heard this poem spoken, by Robert Bly, and until the writing of this page I had never seen it printed to know that the poem has other parts.

