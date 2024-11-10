Poetry, memorization, imaginative-communicative flexibility, and adulting

“By doing the work to commit poems to memory, you can give more engaging spoken word performances and poetry readings. It’s also a great way to exercise your brain power, boost your self-esteem, and improve your articulation.”1
Everybody wants a good memory, but few people do the physical and mental exercises to strengthen their neuroflexibility. Most people want to be seen as artistic and eclectic, but few people actually patron the arts with real time and money rather than with lipservice.
Inflammation Mastery 4th Edition is my major book and contains the basic sciences (eg, clinical/laboratory assessments, diet, mitochondrial dysfunction, dysbiosis, hormonal correction, xenobiotic detoxification) of my clinical protocols for migraine, fibromyalgia, hypertension, diabetes, and autoimmunity: rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, vasculitis, ankylosing spondylitis, scleroderma, dermatomyositis, etc; now available at a discount directly from the publisher.
In this post, I digress from antiviral nutrition, functional medicine clinical protocols, Human Microbiome and Dysbiosis, the critical importance of vitamin D, the utility of NAC, corruption of medicine (PDF) and hijacking of democracy by the technoglobalists, structured thinking vs collapse of the pillars of society, and the inflation/shrinkflation/greedflation scam to discuss one of my favorite topics art nouveau—see previous posts 1-6
BACKGROUND: My previous inputs on social and architectural BEAUTY:
Societal Architecture as Language of Life Experience and Health Outcomes
Architecture creates the society; Necessity of Social Beauty (3)
World Architecture Day 2022, crumbling infrastructure, the Beauty (4) we lost
Architectural Modernism recapitulates and deciphers Medical Hubris: All mechanical + All sterility + No humanity = No elegance, No BEAUTY(6)
Celebrating the BEAUTY (7) of creativity, humanity, nature, in Social Architecture; The nonspoken implications of Art Nouveau
Vacillation, part 4*, by William Butler Yeats (1865-1939)
My fiftieth year had come and gone,
I sat, a solitary man,
In a crowded London shop,
An open book and empty cup
On the marble table-top.
While on the shop and street I gazed
My body of a sudden blazed;
And twenty minutes more or less
It seemed, so great my happiness,
That I was blessed and could bless.
*I’ve only ever heard this poem spoken, by Robert Bly, and until the writing of this page I had never seen it printed to know that the poem has other parts.
INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
https://www.readpoetry.com/how-to-memorize-poems-for-confidence-and-cognitive-power/
Poetry, memorization, imaginative-communicative flexibility, and adulting