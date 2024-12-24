Playback speed
Share post
Share post at current time
American Academy of Pediatrics publishes evidence that measles jaxcine causes permanent brain injury and death...but this is justified per the “generous financial compensation”

Permanent brain injuries included “mental *regression* and retardation, chronic seizures [which always results in more brain damage because each seizure causes more injury], motor/sensory deficits
Dec 24, 2024
1
VIDEO REVIEW AND COMMENTARY provided at the **top of this page*

Executive summary:

They FOUND clear evidence that the measles vaccine CAUSES permanent brain injury (many cases) and death (sometimes after a prolonged course of suffering of many years) BUT CONCLUDED that because these were “rare” (lie) and because they were “GENEROUSLY COMPENSATED” (lie) that this was not a problem to be concerned about, ie, they found evidence of devastating complications from an unnecessary treatment but then whitewashed the impact—since most doctors only read the summary and conclusions (if anything) then they got duped by this propagandistic rhetoric.

“We know they are lying. They know they are lying. They know that we know they are lying. And still they continue to lie.” — attributed to Alexander Solzhenitsyn, author of The Gulag Archipelago

Critical Reading and Video Review *above*

  • Article: Acute Encephalopathy Followed by Permanent Brain Injury or Death Associated With Further Attenuated Measles Va€€ine$

  • Journal: Pediatrics 1998 March

  • Publisher: American Academy of Pediatrics

Vacc Encephalopathy Brain Injury Death Attenuated Measles Vaccines Avhl
644KB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download

Exposure period was 1970-1993

The drugs used at that time may have been changed by now, but of course that does not lessen the injuries and deaths that have already occurred.

What they found and reported, even while trying to deny and minimize the findings:

They found that many children were killed or permanently brain injured by these va€€ine$. Each death is of course a tragedy. Permanent brain injuries included “mental regression and retardation, chronic seizures [which always results in additional brain damage because each seizure causes more injury], motor and sensory deficits [eg, paralysis and partial paralysis], and movement disorders.”

They call it “regression” because they don’t want to say “autism.”

How they tried to lie and “not find” any link:

1. UNDER-REPORTING OF CASES by using underpowered database that only captures 1-10% of events:

They started by using a biased database notorious for under-reporting of injuries, generally capturing only 1% to 10% of occurrences. In other more recent publications by the US CDC, 37% of healthcare providers have acknowledged witnessing a *recognized* adverse vaccine event but only 17% have made a report to VAERS. This means that 55% of healthcare providers have remained silent even after witnessing one or more adverse [injection] reactions. This provides additional proof that the VAERS system used for this particular publication is grossly under-powered—see citation in image below.

2. UNDER-REPORTING OF CASES by using unreliable reporting system, which is purely voluntary and actively discouraged within the medical culture:

They failed to mention that doctors and nurses are not trained to identify nor report [injection] injuries; therefore, relying on reports by doctors and nurses will under-estimate the number of actual events.

3. UNDER-REPORTING OF CASES by arbitrarily limiting the consideration of cases to those that occur within 15 days of injection even when they already knew that some cases would occur 25 days later:

They used a completely unjustified and arbitrary time-frame to limit the number of considered cases, eg within 15 days. No justification for this limitation exists, but it clearly served to further limit the number of identified cases. They already knew and reported that some cases would not be identified until 25 days after injection—therefore, even by using their own data, their time-frame of 15 days is completely unjustified.

4. OVER-REPORTING OF BACKGROUND CASES by 350% in an attempt to “normalize” brain damage in the general population:

The authors over-reported the background/natural incidence of brain disorders in order to make the injections appear safer and less consequential.

5. THEY ESTABLISHED A CLEAR CAUSAL/DIRECT RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN THESE INJECTIONS AND BRAIN INJURY: Yes, these Measles [injections] cause brain injury and death in (some) children, so the only remaining strategy for minimizing this horror is to say that it is “rare

The authors conclude and clearly communicate that these va€€ine$ are directly responsible for the brain injury and death among some of these unfortunate children; no doubt about it: cause-and-effect relationship, nonrandom.

Thus, at this point, the only tactic the authors can use in order to minimize the importance of this grave finding (qualitative: direct, causal, iatrogenic) is to attempt to minimize the quantity/number of affected children. This is a common technique to minimize the impact and importance of the deaths and injuries caused by this important profit-center for the medical profession: they simply minimize and deny the problem by describing it as “rare.”

DrV’s Newsletter, Notes, Essays, Articles, Videos, and Book Chapters
Hijacking the word “rare” in the new geopolitical medical research and health news
I have been intensely scouring research now for 30 years, and this experience has provided me the perspective of noticing changes and trends in the so-called biomedical research literature often times several years in advance of these changes making headline news. See my…
Read more
3 years ago · 6 likes · Dr Alex Kennerly Vasquez

They minimize the quantitative impact of this causal finding by using these tactics:

  1. Using an unreliable database notorious for under-reporting cases by 90-99% per #1 above,

  2. Using unreliable reporters with zero training in the documentation of these injuries and who are actively discouraged from volunteering their time to make these reports per #2 above,

  3. Under-counting the cases by arbitrarily limiting the cases included to those that occur within 15 days when they knew very clearly that some injuries would not be obvious until at least 25 days later

  4. Over-estimating the number of background cases per #4 above,

  5. Falsely stating that their system was reliable (!), as in the final paragraph provided below from the conclusion of their article

Here in the final paragraph (below), the authors resort to completely lying about the quality of their data (by saying that most cases of injury were captured by their uninformed, discouraged, and voluntary system) and further stating that the VAERS compensation program is “generous” which is a complete insult to the parents and children who suffer through the years of legal battles required even for the receipt of the most modest compensation to barely cover legal, medical, nursing, and home-care needs, not to mention the mental/emotional anguish and loss of mobility and income (etc) imposed on the surviving family members.

VIDEO REVIEW AND COMMENTARY provided at the top of this page

VIDEO REVIEW for PARENTS, PATIENTS, and DOCTORS of 2 stunningly callous articles from American Academy of Pediatrics and Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society

INFLAMMATION MASTERY
·
Dec 8
VIDEO REVIEW for PARENTS, PATIENTS, and DOCTORS of 2 stunningly callous articles from American Academy of Pediatrics and Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society

Who should see this? Everyone!

Read full story

Political-Medical Misuse and Abuse of Science has created an oppositional-defiant position that "viruses do not exist"

INFLAMMATION MASTERY
·
Dec 24
Political-Medical Misuse and Abuse of Science has created an oppositional-defiant position that "viruses do not exist"

“Any of these people denying the existence of viruses should work for a weekend in a sexually transmitted disease clinic and then try to convince other people that viruses don’t exist.” DrV

Read full story

ANTIVIRAL STRATEGIES VIDEO: Functional Infectology, Microbiology, Infectious Disease 2019 ReIntroduction and Overview

INFLAMMATION MASTERY
·
Dec 23
ANTIVIRAL STRATEGIES VIDEO: Functional Infectology, Microbiology, Infectious Disease 2019 ReIntroduction and Overview

In 2019 I could see that the stage was set for the 2019-2025 Plandemic because politicians, governments, medical groups and journals were all *RABID* with virus and vaccine *HYSTERIA.*

Read full story

