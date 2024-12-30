Playback speed
Brain Nutrition Optimization, Part2: 2024 Review of my 2013 Conference Presentation

Part 2 video embedded above; Part 1 is linked/provided below
INFLAMMATION MASTERY
Dec 30, 2024
2
Part 2 video embedded above

ICHNFM 2013 Conference:

  • PDF overview included below:

    2013 Ichnfm International Conference Overview
  • Speakers: Dr Jeffrey Bland, PhD FACN, Dr Alex Vasquez, DC ND DO, Dr Loren Cordain, PhD, Prof Dr Garth L. Nicolson, PhD, Dr James OKeefe, MD, Dr Michael J. Gonzalez, PhD DSc, Dr Deanna Minich, PhD FACN, Dr Matthew Hirschey, PhD, Dr Lynda Frassetto, MD, Dr David H Haase, MD, Dr …

