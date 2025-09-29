INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

1

We've discovered a SINGLE new cause of MANY DIFFERENT TYPES of CANCER!

MEDICAL SCIENCE discovers a new cause of many different cancers! Risk increased by 20-30% for many cancers and up to 125% increased risk for nearly-always-fatal PANCREATIC CANCER -- share the news!
Sep 29, 2025
1
MEDICAL SCIENCE discovers a new cause of many different cancers! Risk increased by 20-30% for many cancers and up to 125% increased risk for nearly-always-fatal PANCREATIC CANCER

HUGE findings in a HUGE population = HEADLINE NEWS and DEFINITIVE ACTION!!!…

…except when the studies make the drug companies look evil and your governments complicit with mass murder…then “we need more research” to “optimize” our “scientific strategy” to determine who is “best served” by this data.

See video above and expect to see this in the national news along with changes in government policies and admission of guilt from people who pushed a dangerous treatment on 80% of the population (yeah, right—they are never going to admit their mistakes and their cruelty).

PDF article provided below with my highlights (for supporting subscribers)—thank you!

PDF article provided below with my highlights (for supporting subscribers)—thank you!

