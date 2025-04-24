INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

[RESEND] Chronic Pain + Neuroinflammation: Fibromyalgia Migraine Depression Neurodegeneration (Paris France 2016)

Video recovered from the censored archives; the globalist powers don't want 1) me to talk about or 2) you to understand topics like fibromyalgia, neuroinflammation, depression, autism, vitamin D, etc
Apr 24, 2025
Share
Transcript

Reason for resending this post:

  • I expected that the entire page would be visible to everyone but when I checked it on a different browser I could see that most of the content was paywalled because Substack has recently changed its settings and now automatically inserts paywalls even when I don’t want them—the solution to this problem is to put an “empty paywall” at the bottom of the page.

  • Part1 is provided above, and Part2 is linked below. I will look to see if I have any other recordings from this presentation when I have access to my old external hard drives over the next few days

Chronic Pain (Paris France 2016, pt2) on Fibromyalgia + Neuroinflammation

Apr 23
Chronic Pain (Paris France 2016, pt2) on Fibromyalgia + Neuroinflammation

BRIEF DESCRIPTION:

Read full story

BRIEF DESCRIPTION:

  • I don’t think that I’ve previously published both of these videos

  • Part 1 is obviously pretty short at about 21 minutes.

  • Part 2 appears to be ~50 minutes but it actually ends around ~41 minutes.

  • These are videos that I recorded and edited from a presentation in Paris France in early 2016. This presentation hopefully qualified as good work but was clearly not my best work because I was exhausted for reasons described and cited below.

SOURCE: Everything I said was accurate and sourced to scientific and government documents, but they censored me anyway

CENSORSHIP: The globalists don’t want you to have refined information and perspectives about topics like fibromyalgia, neuroinflammation, depression, autism, vitamin D…

CONTEXT: In 2016 at the time of this presentation, I was exhausted because of overwork:

1. I’d just finished updating Inflammation Mastery 4th Edition while living in San Sebastian in northern Spain,

Inflammationmastery4thed Cover Resolution400
4.18MB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download
INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com
INFLAMMATION MASTERY 4th EDITION discount pricing directly from publisher
Inflammation Mastery 4th Edition: The Colorful and Definitive Guide Toward Health and Vitality and away from the Boredom, Risks, Costs, and Inefficacy of Endless Analgesia, Immunosuppression, and Polypharmacy…
Listen now
3 months ago · 4 likes · INFLAMMATION MASTERY

Download

2. I was still hammering out the videos for the CME-accredited course on HUMAN MICROBIOME AND DYSBIOSIS IN CLINICAL DISEASE,

Dr Alex Vasquez 2015 Translating Microbiome Dysbiosis
2.37MB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download

All videos from the course HUMAN MICROBIOME AND DYSBIOSIS IN CLINICAL DISEASE are being re-uploaded in Feb-Mar 2025 to provide direct and reliable access through the substack platform:

  1. Can you answer these 10 questions on dysbiosis and microbiome?

  2. VIDEO with discussion of QUESTIONS and ANSWERS 1-5 with Test-Taking Strategies

  3. QUESTIONS and ANSWERS for Dysbiosis & Microbiome (6-10) with Test-Taking Strategies

  4. Microbiome Dysbiosis (1) Course Overview and Introduction to Major Concepts and Mechanisms

  5. Microbiome Dysbiosis (2) Physiologic and Pathologic Mechanisms of Dysbiosis and Subclinical Microbial Colonizations (VIDEO:1hour,15minutes)

  6. Microbiome Dysbiosis (3) Prototypes of Dysbiosis-Induced Disease (VIDEO:1hour,42minutes=102minutes)

  7. Microbiome Dysbiosis (4) Conceptual Expansion Exploring Clinical Testing, Microbial Relevance and Irrelevance [VIDEO:1hour,18minutes=78minutes]

  8. Microbiome Dysbiosis (5) Microbial Consequences in the Mouth, Oral Cavity [VIDEO:1hour,44minutes=104minutes]

  9. Microbiome Dysbiosis (6) Microbial Imbalances in the Respiratory Tract and Sinuses [VIDEO:1hour,35minutes=95minutes]

  10. Microbiome Dysbiosis (7) Dysbiosis by Location—Genitourinary Tract

  11. Microbiome Dysbiosis (8) Dysbiosis by Location—Blood, Tissue, Parenchymal Dysbioses

  12. Microbiome Dysbiosis (9) Dysbiosis by Location—Skin and Environmental Dysbiosis

  13. and several other videos for many hours more—these will be posted progressively over the next few days into March2025

INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com
Microbiome Dysbiosis (1) Course Overview and Introduction to Major Concepts and Mechanisms
UPDATE February-March 2025: I’ve noticed that some of the videos previously posted/streaming from the Vimeo platform are no longer reliably visible, while at the same time, this Substack platform has progressively allowed for direct uploading/embedding of videos; as such, many of the previously-posted videos are being reloaded directly into the Substack platform for more reliable access and archiving…
Listen now
2 months ago · 15 likes · INFLAMMATION MASTERY

3. I’d just finished teaching for what turned out to be a bogus nutrition doctorate program accredited in the USA (see Administrative Anarchy in American Academia for the full story)

Dr Alex Vasquez 2016 Essay Ending Exploitation Education
9.37MB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download
INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com
Administrative Anarchy in American Academia ARCHIVE: video (final version no2), links, PDFs, images, and more #AdministrativeAnarchyInAcademia
This is the updatable archive of Administrative Anarchy in American Academia so that 1) everything is centrally located, and so 2) I don’t have to keep making new pages for each update. If any more important updates happen to the document itself, then it will be updated to this page. Bookmark and periodically revisit, if you want…
Listen now
a year ago · 2 likes · INFLAMMATION MASTERY

Download

4. I’d published a few new peer-reviewed articles derived from the information in Inflammation Mastery 4th Edition, such as BRAIN INFLAMMATION—taken directly from Chapter 5 of IM4, and “Neuroinflammation in fibromyalgia and CRPS is multifactorial” in Nature Reviews Rheumatology (Nat Rev Rheumatol) 2016 Apr;12(4):242

Dr Alex Vasquez 2017 Cutshall, Bergstrom, Kalish
149KB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download
Dralexvasquez 2015 Conferenceinterviewmitochondria Ijhnfm Cam
1.9MB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download
Dralexvasquez 2015 Conferenceinterviewmitochondria Ijhnfm Cam
1.9MB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download

DownloadRemember regarding these 2 images: They are both included in their entirety within Inflammation Mastery 4th Edition, and BRAIN INFLAMMATION is taken directly from Chapter 5 of IM4

I excerpted a few pages from Chapter 5 of IM4 and published them asBRAIN INFLAMMATION” due to the focus on chronic pain; this book is no longer available (due to censorship) but is still available within Chapter 5 of IM4

So…there you have the whole inside scoop!

Thank you for your support!

INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Microbiome Dysbiosis (1) Course Overview and Introduction to Major Concepts and Mechanisms

INFLAMMATION MASTERY
·
Feb 28
Microbiome Dysbiosis (1) Course Overview and Introduction to Major Concepts and Mechanisms

UPDATE February-March 2025: I’ve noticed that some of the videos previously posted/streaming from the Vimeo platform are no longer reliably visible, while at the same time, this Substack platform has progressively allowed for direct uploading/embedding of videos; as such, many of the previously-posted videos are being reloaded directly into the Substack platform for more reliable access and archiving.

Read full story

INFLAMMATION MASTERY 4th EDITION discount pricing directly from publisher, F.I.N.D.S.E.X.® Functional Medicine Protocol

INFLAMMATION MASTERY
·
September 4, 2024
INFLAMMATION MASTERY 4th EDITION discount pricing directly from publisher, F.I.N.D.S.E.X.® Functional Medicine Protocol

Read full story

Share INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

Vitamin D deficiency is the pandemic that underlies other pandemics of infections, depression, chronic pain, mood disorders, autoimmunity, CVD and cancer.

Dr Alex Kennerly Vasquez
·
November 13, 2024
Vitamin D deficiency is the pandemic that underlies other pandemics of infections, depression, chronic pain, mood disorders, autoimmunity, CVD and cancer.

Vitamin D deficiency is the pandemic that underlies other pandemics of infections, depression, chronic pain, mood disorders, autoimmunity, CVD and cancer. Biden's wasting BILLIONS of dollars on molnupiravir was a horrible decision, but that's what happens when drug companies control the USA government.

Read full story

Share

America's Government coerced major information outlets (Facebook, Google, Amazon, and others) to censor books, videos, posts, and other content online

INFLAMMATION MASTERY
·
Apr 6
America's Government coerced major information outlets (Facebook, Google, Amazon, and others) to censor books, videos, posts, and other content online

We’ve allowed malignant psychopaths to dictate what we can read, what we can see, and what we can say and therefore what we can think.

Read full story

Official USA WHITE HOUSE REPORT destroys most of the Plandemic Narrative and reports criminal activity throughout the Governmental Pandemic Response

INFLAMMATION MASTERY
·
Apr 22
Official USA WHITE HOUSE REPORT destroys most of the Plandemic Narrative and reports criminal activity throughout the Governmental Pandemic Response

Like I said in December 2022, “They admitted in 2016 “SARS-like WIV1-CoV” was “designed” in the Wuhan China laboratory and was “synthetically constructed” and was pathologic and “poised for human emergence” and was resistant to vaccines

Read full story

Share

Thanks for reading INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

Paywall below is added for formatting purposes and does not have any additional information following it.

© 2025 INFLAMMATION MASTERY
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture