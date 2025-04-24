[RESEND] Chronic Pain + Neuroinflammation: Fibromyalgia Migraine Depression Neurodegeneration (Paris France 2016)

Reason for resending this post:
I expected that the entire page would be visible to everyone but when I checked it on a different browser I could see that most of the content was paywalled because Substack has recently changed its settings and now automatically inserts paywalls even when I don’t want them—the solution to this problem is to put an “empty paywall” at the bottom of the page.
Part1 is provided above, and Part2 is linked below. I will look to see if I have any other recordings from this presentation when I have access to my old external hard drives over the next few days
BRIEF DESCRIPTION:
I don’t think that I’ve previously published both of these videos
Part 1 is obviously pretty short at about 21 minutes.
Part 2 appears to be ~50 minutes but it actually ends around ~41 minutes.
These are videos that I recorded and edited from a presentation in Paris France in early 2016. This presentation hopefully qualified as good work but was clearly not my best work because I was exhausted for reasons described and cited below.
SOURCE: Everything I said was accurate and sourced to scientific and government documents, but they censored me anyway
SOURCE: The video embedded above was recently recovered from my censored and now erased Vimeo archives after they deleted my 15-year account in April 2025 with the only pseudoreason being that my April 2023 critique of the New York Times interview with Anthony Fauci (in which he rambled and evaded like a demented psychopath) was “vaccine misinformation” even though everything I said has already been confirmed by scientific publications, judiciary reports on government censorship, and the USA WHITE HOUSE official government report on pandemic mismanagement and criminal behavior.
CENSORSHIP: The globalists don’t want you to have refined information and perspectives about topics like fibromyalgia, neuroinflammation, depression, autism, vitamin D…
CENSORSHIP: Clearly, the globalist powers don't want 1) me to talk about or 2) you to understand topics like fibromyalgia, neuroinflammation, depression, autism, vitamin D, … let alone a complex synthesis of information such as my antiviral nutrition protocol that I’ve worked on since 1999 and published in 2014. This is precisely why they have censored me on all major social-sharing platforms such as LinkedIn (27Jan2022, 22Jun2022), Facebook, Youtube, and Vimeo. Pandemic hysteria requires medical acquiescence and censoring of accurate information which they misname and censor as “misinformation” even when it is perfectly accurate: Exponential exaggeration of "Covid-associated deaths" was only possible because the medical profession abandoned accurate diagnostic criteria.
CONTEXT: In 2016 at the time of this presentation, I was exhausted because of overwork:
1. I’d just finished updating Inflammation Mastery 4th Edition while living in San Sebastian in northern Spain,
2. I was still hammering out the videos for the CME-accredited course on HUMAN MICROBIOME AND DYSBIOSIS IN CLINICAL DISEASE,
All videos from the course HUMAN MICROBIOME AND DYSBIOSIS IN CLINICAL DISEASE are being re-uploaded in Feb-Mar 2025 to provide direct and reliable access through the substack platform:
and several other videos for many hours more—these will be posted progressively over the next few days into March2025
3. I’d just finished teaching for what turned out to be a bogus nutrition doctorate program accredited in the USA (see Administrative Anarchy in American Academia for the full story)
4. I’d published a few new peer-reviewed articles derived from the information in Inflammation Mastery 4th Edition, such as BRAIN INFLAMMATION—taken directly from Chapter 5 of IM4, and “Neuroinflammation in fibromyalgia and CRPS is multifactorial” in Nature Reviews Rheumatology (Nat Rev Rheumatol) 2016 Apr;12(4):242
DownloadRemember regarding these 2 images: They are both included in their entirety within Inflammation Mastery 4th Edition, and BRAIN INFLAMMATION is taken directly from Chapter 5 of IM4
I excerpted a few pages from Chapter 5 of IM4 and published them as “BRAIN INFLAMMATION” due to the focus on chronic pain; this book is no longer available (due to censorship) but is still available within Chapter 5 of IM4
So…there you have the whole inside scoop!
Thank you for your support!
