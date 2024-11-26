VIDEO 4-step annihilation of “MELATONIN DANGER” propaganda and lies from AMA, CNN, NPR, and BBC: They are not trying to "protect" you from safe-effective treatment but trying to limit your options

Please see new video above
Anti-melatonin propaganda is used against you to limit your treatment options for important problems. These organizations are not trying to protect you—they are trying to protect their profits and their control over your life.
Previous reviews and videos on this anti-melatonin propaganda
MELATONIN (part1) must be good if it is being attacked by CNN and the American Medical Association https://healthythinking.substack.com/p/time-for-us-to-talk-about-melatonin
AMA+CNN=Miseducating Medics and the Masses by Misrepresenting MELATONIN, part 2 https://healthythinking.substack.com/p/amacnnmiseducating-medics-and-the
Critical reading of "Using melatonin for sleep is on the rise despite potential health harms" published by CNN on Feb1 2022 and promoted by American Medical Association (Melatonin, part3) https://healthythinking.substack.com/p/critical-reading-of-using-melatonin
CNN and A.M.A. fail at math, science, and logic when attacking MELATONIN (part4) https://healthythinking.substack.com/p/cnn-and-ama-fail-at-math-science
Melatonin (part5) on Thrombosis, Sepsis and Mortality Rate in COVID-19 Patients published in International Journal of Infectious Diseases 2021 (online) and 2022 (printed) https://healthythinking.substack.com/p/melatonin-part5-on-thrombosis-sepsis
TUTORIAL VIDEO (45min) on Melatonin (part6), Mitochondria, Metabolism, Malignancy, and Mentoring https://healthythinking.substack.com/p/tutorial-video-45min-on-melatonin
Dietary sources of melatonin https://healthythinking.substack.com/p/dietary-sources-of-melatonin
VIDEO dismantles the newest attack on MELATONIN from Associated Press (AP) and National Public Radio (NPR) https://healthythinking.substack.com/p/video-dismantles-the-newest-attack
VIDEO: Toxicity vs Safety of Melatonin in the Age of Medical Propaganda and Bogus Journalism in 2023-2024 https://healthythinking.substack.com/p/video-toxicity-vs-safety-of-melatonin
