Share post
VIDEO 4-step annihilation of “MELATONIN DANGER” propaganda and lies from AMA, CNN, NPR, and BBC: They are not trying to "protect" you from safe-effective treatment but trying to limit your options

Thank you to all the supporting subscribers that motivate me to keep working on these topics — this video appears to be easy and it appears to be only one hour, but it took at least 2 days of research
INFLAMMATION MASTERY
Nov 26, 2024
Transcript

Please see new video above

This 1-hour video took me more than 20 hours of work; THANK YOU to those of you who support part of that effort.

Thank you to all the supporting subscribers that motivate me to keep working on these topics — this video appears to be easy and it appears to be only one hour, but it took at least 2 days of research (atop previous work) and an entire day of editing and processing.

Anti-melatonin propaganda is used against you to limit your treatment options for important problems. These organizations are not trying to protect you—they are trying to protect their profits and their control over your life.

Presentation slides

Previous reviews and videos on this anti-melatonin propaganda

  1. MELATONIN (part1) must be good if it is being attacked by CNN and the American Medical Association https://healthythinking.substack.com/p/time-for-us-to-talk-about-melatonin

  2. AMA+CNN=Miseducating Medics and the Masses by Misrepresenting MELATONIN, part 2 https://healthythinking.substack.com/p/amacnnmiseducating-medics-and-the

  3. Critical reading of "Using melatonin for sleep is on the rise despite potential health harms" published by CNN on Feb1 2022 and promoted by American Medical Association (Melatonin, part3) https://healthythinking.substack.com/p/critical-reading-of-using-melatonin

  4. CNN and A.M.A. fail at math, science, and logic when attacking MELATONIN (part4) https://healthythinking.substack.com/p/cnn-and-ama-fail-at-math-science

  5. Melatonin (part5) on Thrombosis, Sepsis and Mortality Rate in COVID-19 Patients published in International Journal of Infectious Diseases 2021 (online) and 2022 (printed) https://healthythinking.substack.com/p/melatonin-part5-on-thrombosis-sepsis

  6. TUTORIAL VIDEO (45min) on Melatonin (part6), Mitochondria, Metabolism, Malignancy, and Mentoring https://healthythinking.substack.com/p/tutorial-video-45min-on-melatonin

  7. Dietary sources of melatonin https://healthythinking.substack.com/p/dietary-sources-of-melatonin

  8. VIDEO dismantles the newest attack on MELATONIN from Associated Press (AP) and National Public Radio (NPR) https://healthythinking.substack.com/p/video-dismantles-the-newest-attack

  9. VIDEO: Toxicity vs Safety of Melatonin in the Age of Medical Propaganda and Bogus Journalism in 2023-2024 https://healthythinking.substack.com/p/video-toxicity-vs-safety-of-melatonin

VITAMIN D (Goldmine5) in Antimicrobial Antiviral Defense against Clinically Important Viral Infections

VITAMIN D (Goldmine5) in Antimicrobial Antiviral Defense against Clinically Important Viral Infections

See video embedded above for “VITAMIN D (Goldmine5) in Antimicrobial and Antiviral Defense against Clinically Important Viral Infections”

CONFERENCE VIDEO Integrating Functional and Naturopathic Medicine Concepts and Therapeutics into Medical Practice for Common Primary Care and Specialty Conditions [2020, Moscow]

CONFERENCE VIDEO Integrating Functional and Naturopathic Medicine Concepts and Therapeutics into Medical Practice for Common Primary Care and Specialty Conditions [2020, Moscow]

This presentation was scheduled to be delivered physically in Moscow in 2020, but obviously the globalists had other plans for us and international travel was canceled during the European lockdown.

INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com
Appears in episode
INFLAMMATION MASTERY
