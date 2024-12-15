Playback speed
Excerpt: My concept of “neuroscaffolding” is that of exposing the brain to complex patterns so that the brain is forced to adapt...and increase its synaptic plasticity and pattern-recognition ability

Here, I review and replay my CME conference presentation from the 2013 International Conference on Human Nutrition and Functional Medicine
Dec 15, 2024
1
Transcript

Video in process; excerpt provided above

My concept of “neuroscaffolding” is that of exposing the brain to complex patterns so that the brain is forced to adapt to those complex patterns and thereby increase its synaptic plasticity, synaptic density, and pattern-recognition.

This video presentation: Here, I review and replay my CME conference presentation from the 2013 International Conference on Human Nutrition and Functional Medicine specific to nutrition and brain health.

  • I’d never seen my own conference presentation until this review.

  • I replay the first 20 minutes at 125% velocity to save time but then normalize the speed for better clarity, as the source recording is not perfectly clear.

  • I expect that this presentation is somewhat basic—and that is the point: that we can achieve much just by covering the basics as mentioned by Pauling, Ames, and Williams

  • I periodically pause the 2013 presentation to provide additional explanations; I also make a few notes and will post them as a separate document.

·
Nov 24
This presentation was scheduled to be delivered physically in Moscow in 2020, but obviously the globalists had other plans for us and international travel was canceled during the European lockdown.

·
Dec 7
See video introduction above: New series will start this weekend/today

