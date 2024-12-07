BRAIN HEALTH OPTIMIZATION SERIES (introduction) + Social/Holiday Topics

See video introduction above: New series will start this weekend/today
3 Topics in today’s video:
1. BRAIN OPTIMIZATION series:
MIGRAINE as a prototype of brain dysfunction
DEPRESSION is a very limited concept that only focuses on the negative but does not allow people to live their full potential
ANHEDONIA is a topic more worthy of our attention and is a better marker (happiness, creativity) than is depression
2. HOLIDAY SEASON has already arrived:
3. BY THE TIME YOU ARE 50:
You should know how to pick a good wine/whiskey [VIDEO linked below]
Maybe even know something about watches, which by your 50th birthday you should have a good watch and you should be giving watches away as gifts
You should know some etiquette and —for example— know to not wear hats indoors (for men)
