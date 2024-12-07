Playback speed
Share post
BRAIN HEALTH OPTIMIZATION SERIES (introduction) + Social/Holiday Topics

So many topics interconnected + HAPPY HOLIDAYS
INFLAMMATION MASTERY
Dec 07, 2024
Transcript

See video introduction above: New series will start this weekend/today

3 Topics in today’s video:

1. BRAIN OPTIMIZATION series:

  1. MIGRAINE as a prototype of brain dysfunction

  2. DEPRESSION is a very limited concept that only focuses on the negative but does not allow people to live their full potential

  3. ANHEDONIA is a topic more worthy of our attention and is a better marker (happiness, creativity) than is depression

2. HOLIDAY SEASON has already arrived:

  1. This means we have to talk about wine and whiskey again—see previous video linked below

3. BY THE TIME YOU ARE 50:

  1. You should memorize your favorite poem [VIDEO linked below]

  2. You should know how to pick a good wine/whiskey [VIDEO linked below]

  3. Maybe even know something about watches, which by your 50th birthday you should have a good watch and you should be giving watches away as gifts

  4. You should know some etiquette and —for example— know to not wear hats indoors (for men)

Share

