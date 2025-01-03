Playback speed
JAXCINE PHARMACOLOGY from INGREDIENTS to OUTCOMES: I am going to make this video available for download soon

What clips should I add? I tentatively plan to make this video available for downloading within the next 48-72 hours while I think about making a few additions
INFLAMMATION MASTERY
Jan 03, 2025
3
What clips should I add to the video?

New video posted *above* includes:

+ Antiviral Nutrition overview

+ 20-minute vitamin D summary-excerpt

PDF outline is provided below—DOWNLOAD IT!

How To Think About Medical Vaccines Step By Step
967KB ∙ PDF file
Download

I tentatively plan to make this video available for downloading within the next 48-72 hours while I think about making a few additions, eg, clips of pharma shills lying to politicians, doctors and the general public.

The most frequent liars on this topic are:

  • Offwit

  • HoeTease

  • Aton Falsity

  • Essentially everyone in the American mass media…

  • …and a few others but I don’t even know them by name.

Strategic Research to make Nutrition appear inefficacious: JoAnn Manson's 2024 "vitamin D3 supplementation on the incidence of type 2 diabetes in healthy older adults"

INFLAMMATION MASTERY
·
December 19, 2024
Strategic Research to make Nutrition appear inefficacious: JoAnn Manson's 2024 "vitamin D3 supplementation on the incidence of type 2 diabetes in healthy older adults"

New video posted today in 2024 correlates very well with my video review from 2022—on both cases the same author is creating some of the worst publications to ever stain the medical literature and contaminate the entire conversation on vitamin D for tens of millions of people.

ANTIVIRAL STRATEGIES VIDEO: Functional Infectology, Microbiology, Infectious Disease 2019 ReIntroduction and Overview

INFLAMMATION MASTERY
·
December 23, 2024
ANTIVIRAL STRATEGIES VIDEO: Functional Infectology, Microbiology, Infectious Disease 2019 ReIntroduction and Overview

In 2019 I could see that the stage was set for the 2019-2025 Plandemic because politicians, governments, medical groups and journals were all *RABID* with virus and vaccine *HYSTERIA.*

VIDEO American Medical Association (AMA) publishes the most horrendous unethical study of the plandemic era in order to malign vitamin D: they delayed treatment by **18 days** in acutely ill patients!

INFLAMMATION MASTERY
·
December 19, 2024
VIDEO American Medical Association (AMA) publishes the most horrendous unethical study of the plandemic era in order to malign vitamin D: they delayed treatment by **18 days** in acutely ill patients!

Please note: This is the most overtly fraudulent study that I have ever seen in my 30+ years of reading research.

