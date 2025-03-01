Microbiome Dysbiosis (3) Prototypes of Dysbiosis-Induced Disease (VIDEO:1hour,42minutes=102minutes)

UPDATE Feb-Mar 2025 : I’ve noticed that some of the videos previously posted/streaming from the Vimeo platform are no longer reliably visible, while at the same time, this Substack platform has progressively allowed for direct uploading/embedding of videos; as such, many of the previously-posted videos are being reloaded directly into the Substack platform for more reliable access and archiving.

Video #3: Prototypic Clinical Patterns of Dysbiosis-Induced Disease

Objectives and Clinical Importance:

Explain and demonstrate appropriate clinical management of the dysbiotic component of the listed prototypic conditions: Dysbiotic encephalopathies : Hepatic encephalopathy D-lactic acidosis Autobrewery syndrome—one of the irrefutable prototypes of dysbiosis wherein an intestinal overgrowth of yeast ferments dietary carbohydrate into ethanol, allowing persons to become inebriated “drunk” with alcohol despite no intentional/direct/oral intake of alcoholic beverages. Fibromyalgia —this pain syndrome is well-known to be caused by SIBO, which results in mitochondrial dysfunction and activation of the NLRP3 inflammasome, resulting in neuroinflammation and central sensitization to pain Atopic dermatitis / eczema —well-known to be proximally triggered by bacterial inflammogens and an IgE-mediated response to skin bacteria, especially Staphylococcus aureus Insulin resistance and type-2 diabetes —causatively linked with an inflammatory dysbiosis as well as possible dermal overgrowth of Staphylococcus aureus Psoriasis —well-known, thanks largely to the work of Dr Patricia Noah and colleagues, to be triggered by multifocal polydysbiosis Bowel-associated dermatitis arthritis syndrome, short-bowel syndrome —a very elegant model of the effects of SIBO, resulting in multicomponent pathophysiology including generalized inflammation, immune-complex pathophysiology resulting in arthritis/dermatitis/vasculitis, and also cell-mediated bacterial allergy

Analyze/Interpret : Laboratory results for significance and/or lack thereof; judicious analysis

Identify : Actionable alterations in microbial patterns, phenotypes of dysbiosis-induced disease

Implement : Treatment plans consistent with the 4 main components of evidence-based medicine

Must be able to name and clinically apply a 3-pronged treatment plan addressing each of the 3 main components of dysbiosis

Clinical narrative: The information in this presentation completes the next step in our translation of molecules via pathophysiologic responses to various “patterns of inflammation” that distill into various clinical prototypes; by appreciating these prototypes, clinicians can see the clinical presentation of various patterns of dysbiosis-induced disease

My course on “Human Microbiome and Dysbiosis in Clinical Disease” was developed over several years starting formally in 2015-2017 as a continuing medical education (CME) postgraduate online conference joint-accredited for doctors, nurses, and pharmacists:

“American Medical Association Physician's Recognition Award (AMA PRA) Category 1 Statement : This activity has been planned and implemented in accordance with the Essential Areas and Policies of the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) through the joint providership … accredited by the ACCME to provide continuing medical education for physicians. …designates this educational activity for a maximum of 30 AMA PRA Category 1 credits.

Nursing Statement : …approved provider of continuing nursing education by the Washington State Nurses Association WSNA A-CNE, an accredited Approver of Continuing Nursing Education.

Pharmacy Statement: …accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education as a provider of continuing pharmacy education. Objectives appropriate for pharmacists.”

I’ve established legitimate expertise on this topic for more than 20 years via clinical experience, post-graduate conference presentations, book publications, and numerous peer-reviewed professional publications.

Currently, my largest and most detailed explanation of dysbiosis-microbiome is in Inflammation Mastery 4th Edition currently available at discounted price directly from the publisher:

