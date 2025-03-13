Microbiome Dysbiosis (9) Dysbiosis by Location—Skin and Environmental Dysbiosis

UPDATE March 2025 : I’ve noticed that some of the videos previously posted/streaming from the Vimeo platform are no longer reliably visible, while at the same time, this Substack platform has progressively allowed for direct uploading/embedding of videos; as such, many of the previously-posted videos are being reloaded directly into the Substack platform for more reliable access and archiving.

Video #9: Dysbiosis by Location—Skin and Environmental Dysbiosis

Be able to define and explain the clinical significance of:

Exposure to air-borne microbial immunogens

IgE-mediated “allergic”-type responses to dermal bacteria in atopic dermatitis

Clinical narrative: The information in this presentation shows how microbes outside of the body—in the nearby environment and on the skin—can contribute to systemic and/or dermal inflammatory disease; students/attendees should demonstrate skill in the use of various treatments and assessments related to the material in this section (written and video)

All videos from the course HUMAN MICROBIOME AND DYSBIOSIS IN CLINICAL DISEASE are being re-uploaded in Feb-Mar 2025 to provide direct and reliable access through the substack platform:

The medicalization (with creams and steroids) and chronification (telling patients/parents that the disease will last for many years) of eczema (atopic dermatitis) is a great example of the medical profession’s failure to appreciate the causation and treatment of this microbe-triggered immune-perpetuated pseudo-allergic response.

In certain diseases such as eczema (atopic dermatitis), the microbiome on the skin takes center stage in the orchestration of a chronic/persistent inflammatory-allergic immune response. The faithful performance partner of dysbiosis is a hypodefensive hyperinflammatory immune response—see video no1 in this course for a review of the defining characteristics of dysbiosis and the three principal treatments.

All dysbiosis-induced disease categories (Mouth [video 5], Sinuses and Respiratory Tract [video 6], Genitourinary Tract [video 7], Blood, Tissue, Parenchymal Dysbioses [video 8], Gastrointestinal Dysbiosis [videos 10,11a,11b,11c,11d]) are enabled by immunosuppression combined with hyperinflammation. The one probable exception to this generalization is Environmental Dysbiosis, which is characterized by hyperinflammation but not necessarily immunosuppression, as the microbes are in the environment and thus not subject to immune control.

“‘ Chronic diseases ’ do not exist per se, except as diseases that are incompletely or ineffectively treated.” DrV

My course on “Human Microbiome and Dysbiosis in Clinical Disease” was developed over several years starting formally in 2015-2017 as a continuing medical education (CME) postgraduate online conference joint-accredited for doctors, nurses, and pharmacists:

“American Medical Association Physician's Recognition Award (AMA PRA) Category 1 Statement : This activity has been planned and implemented in accordance with the Essential Areas and Policies of the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) through the joint providership … accredited by the ACCME to provide continuing medical education for physicians. …designates this educational activity for a maximum of 30 AMA PRA Category 1 credits.

Nursing Statement : …approved provider of continuing nursing education by the Washington State Nurses Association WSNA A-CNE, an accredited Approver of Continuing Nursing Education.

Pharmacy Statement: …accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education as a provider of continuing pharmacy education. Objectives appropriate for pharmacists.”

I’ve established legitimate expertise on this topic for more than 20 years via clinical experience, post-graduate conference presentations, book publications, and numerous peer-reviewed professional publications.

Dr Alex Vasquez. Reducing pain and inflammation naturally - Part 6: Nutritional and Botanical Treatments Against “Silent Infections” and Gastrointestinal Dysbiosis, Commonly Overlooked Causes of Neuromusculoskeletal Inflammation and Chronic Health Problems. Nutritional Perspectives 2006 Jan Dr Alex Vasquez. Neuroinflammation in fibromyalgia and CRPS is multifactorial. Nat Rev Rheumatol 2016 Apr;12(4):242. doi: 10.1038/nrrheum.2016.25 pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26935282 Dr Alex Vasquez. Biological plausibility of the gut-brain axis in autism. Ann N Y Acad Sci 2017 Nov;1408(1):5-6. doi: 10.1111/nyas.13516 pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29090837 Dr Alex Vasquez. Musculoskeletal Pain: Expanded Clinical Strategies: Printed monograph approved for ACCME PRA-1 Continuing Medical Education ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/nlmcatalog/101633549 Published by: Institute for Functional Medicine. 2008 May Dr Alex Vasquez. Mitochondrial Medicine Arrives to Prime Time in Clinical Care: Nutritional Biochemistry and Mitochondrial Hyperpermeability ("Leaky Mitochondria") Meet Disease Pathogenesis and Clinical Interventions. Integr Med (Encinitas) 2014 Aug;13(4):44-9 pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26770108 Dr Alex Vasquez. Reply to "role of Western diet in inflammatory autoimmune diseases" by Manzel et al. In current allergy and asthma reports (volume 14, issue 1, January 2014). Curr Allergy Asthma Rep 2014 Aug;14(8):454. doi: 10.1007/s11882-014-0454-4 pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24947682 Dr Alex Vasquez. Correspondence regarding Cutshall, Bergstrom, Kalish's "Evaluation of a functional medicine approach to treating fatigue, stress, and digestive issues in women" in Complement Ther Clin Pract 2016 May. Complement Ther Clin Pract 2018 May;31:332-333. doi: 10.1016/j.ctcp.2016.10.001 pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27814977 Dr Alex Vasquez. The Microbiome Arrives to Prime Time in Primary Care, Implications for the Anti-Dysbiotic Treatment of Fibromyalgia. Nutritional Perspectives 2015 Oct Dr Alex Vasquez. Translating Microbiome (Microbiota) and Dysbiosis Research into Clinical Practice: The 20-Year Development of a Structured Approach that Gives Actionable Form to Intellectual Concepts. International Journal of Human Nutrition and Functional Medicine 2015 Jun

Currently, my largest and most detailed explanation of dysbiosis-microbiome is in Inflammation Mastery 4th Edition currently available at discounted price directly from the publisher:

Sample PDF downloads: ​

