Microbiome Dysbiosis (8) Dysbiosis by Location—Blood, Tissue, Parenchymal Dysbioses

Video #8: Dysbiosis by Location—Blood, Tissue, Parenchymal Dysbioses

Objectives and Clinical Importance:

Be able to define and explain the clinical significance of:

Bacterial translocation to the blood from the gastrointestinal tract

Bacterial translocation to the blood from the gingival mucosa

Laboratory findings directly or indirectly consistent with bacterial translocation

L-form bacteria

Bonus: Discuss the role of tissue dysbiosis in the genesis and pharmacologic antimicrobial management of chronic low-back pain

Clinical narrative: The information in this presentation provides an eye-opening experience for clinicians by showing the presence of live bacteria in the blood and tissues of patients with common and chronic conditions such as diabetes type-2 (bacterial translocation from the gastrointestinal tract) and low-back pain (bacterial intervertebral disc infection, responsive to drug antimicrobial treatment).

All videos from the course HUMAN MICROBIOME AND DYSBIOSIS IN CLINICAL DISEASE are being re-uploaded in Feb-Mar 2025 to provide direct and reliable access through the substack platform:

I am sure that even within the past 10 years, many clinicians and specialist professors (eg, Immunology, Microbiology, Pathology) would have considered the idea of living bacteria and fungi within the human body as part of the “normal condition” to be absurd, impossible, incompatible with life, and inconsistent with everything they knew.

“Surely”, they would say, “the immune system keeps the internal tissues and organs in a sterile state.” The common paradigm of common knowledge would also have them state that “microbial infiltration of tissues and blood would be accompanied by a robust inflammatory immune response, so that such microbial colonization would be eliminated and thus could never be part of the normal condition of either health nor disease. Microbial infiltration of blood is bacteremia or septicemia, and is always a pathologic condition. Microbial infiltration of tissues is always a localized destructive infection, presenting clinically as an obvious infection.”

That is what they would say, and they would be wrong.

By now, we know that not even the uterus is sterile, and that babies are born with bacteria and probably other microbes.

By now, we know that patients with (for example) pancreatic cancer have microbial (fungal) colonization of their pancreas gland which affects inflammatory and immune responses.

By now, we know that patients with inflammatory neurologic conditions have bacteria living within their brains, almost certainly contributing to their neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative conditions.

By now we know that patients with obesity and diabetes have specific microbial signatures of living bacteria within their blood, and that these microbes contribute to the systemic inflammation and insulin resistance that characterize obesity and diabetes.

My course on “Human Microbiome and Dysbiosis in Clinical Disease” was developed over several years starting formally in 2015-2017 as a continuing medical education (CME) postgraduate online conference joint-accredited for doctors, nurses, and pharmacists:

“American Medical Association Physician's Recognition Award (AMA PRA) Category 1 Statement : This activity has been planned and implemented in accordance with the Essential Areas and Policies of the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) through the joint providership … accredited by the ACCME to provide continuing medical education for physicians. …designates this educational activity for a maximum of 30 AMA PRA Category 1 credits.

Nursing Statement : …approved provider of continuing nursing education by the Washington State Nurses Association WSNA A-CNE, an accredited Approver of Continuing Nursing Education.

Pharmacy Statement: …accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education as a provider of continuing pharmacy education. Objectives appropriate for pharmacists.”

I’ve established legitimate expertise on this topic for more than 20 years via clinical experience, post-graduate conference presentations, book publications, and numerous peer-reviewed professional publications.

Currently, my largest and most detailed explanation of dysbiosis-microbiome is in Inflammation Mastery 4th Edition currently available at discounted price directly from the publisher:

Sample PDF downloads: ​

