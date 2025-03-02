QUESTIONS and ANSWERS for Dysbiosis & Microbiome (1-5) with Advanced Test-Taking Strategies

To get the most out this exercise, you should look at the questions first—they are provided below
VIDEO above with discussion of QUESTIONS and ANSWERS 1-5 with Test-Taking Strategies
1. A young child is brought to your office for treatment of eczema. Atopic dermatitis is commonly known as eczema and is generally treated with antiinflammatory agents (e.g., "steroid cream"), antihistamines, immunosuppressants, immunomodulators, and moisturizers. Patients with atopic dermatitis show increased production of IgE and histamine following exposure to which of the following microbes, and eradication of this microbe via the use of antimicrobials (eg, cephalexin, diluted hypochlorite baths) results in clinical alleviation:
A. Candida albicans
B. Saccharomyces boulardii
C. Streptococcus pyogenes
D. Pseudomonas aeruginosa
E. Staphylococcus aureus
F. Klebsiella pneumoniae
G. Escherichia coli
2. Your patient developed an autoimmune disorder following an infection. Amino acid homology produces molecular mimicry, which is necessary for the resultant immune cross-reactivity. Cross-reactivity between sequences in Acinetobacter and Pseudomonas aeruginosa is most relevant for patients with:
A. Chronic fatigue syndrome / systemic exertion intolerance
B. Fibromyalgia
C. Ankylosing spondylitis
D. Neuritis
E. Atopic dermatitis
F. Psoriasis
G. Antiphospholipid antibody syndrome
3. Your patient presents with persistent nasal congestion and crusting and had a recent event of hemoptosis. ANCA-associated vasculitis (formerly Wegener’s granulomatosis, also called "granulomatosis with polyangiitis") is a life-threatening autoimmune/vasculitic disease which is most commonly associated with colonization/dysbiosis of which of the following microbes, which produces an antigenic acid phosphatase enzyme which haptenizes to vascular endothelial cells to create an immunogenic neoantigen:
A. Candida albicans
B. Saccharomyces boulardii
C. Streptococcus pyogenes
D. Pseudomonas aeruginosa
E. Staphylococcus aureus
F. Klebsiella pneumoniae
G. Escherichia coli
4. A radiologist asks you about the mechanism of action and clinical benefits of probiotics. Probiotic foods and prebiotic nutritional supplements have gained wide popular and professional use and acceptance over the past several years. Which of the following are expected to be increased by administration of probiotic bacteria:
A. Superantigens and LPS and IL-10
B. BactDNA and H2S and p-cresol
C. Butyrate and p-cresol and tyramine
D. Superantigens and p-cresol
E. Butyrate and IL-10 and Treg
F. Th17 and IL6
5. Your patient has suffered from a debilitating illness for many years. Which of the following conditions is most noteworthy for being characterized by SIBO, mitochondrial impairment, neuroinflammation (“brain inflammation”) and deficiency/insufficiency of L-tryptophan and co-enzyme Q10 (ubiquinone):
A. Chronic fatigue syndrome / systemic exertion intolerance
B. Fibromyalgia
C. Ankylosing spondylitis
D. Neuritis
E. Atopic dermatitis
F. Psoriasis
G. Antiphospholipid antibody syndrome
