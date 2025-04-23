Chronic Pain (Paris France 2016, pt1) on Fibromyalgia + Neuroinflammation

BRIEF DESCRIPTION:

I don’t think that I’ve previously published both of these videos

Part 1 (above) is obviously pretty short at about 21 minutes.

Part 2 (link to follow) appears to be ~50 minutes but it actually ends around ~41 minutes.

These are videos that I recorded and edited from a presentation in Paris France in early 2016. This presentation hopefully qualified as good work but was clearly not my best work because I was exhausted for reasons described and cited below.

SOURCE: Everything I said was accurate and sourced to scientific and government documents, but they censored me anyway

SOURCE: The video embedded above was recently recovered from my censored and now erased Vimeo archives after they deleted my 15-year account in April 2025 with the only pseudoreason being that my April 2023 critique of the New York Times interview with Anthony Fauci (in which he rambled and evaded like a demented psychopath) was “vaccine misinformation” even though everything I said has already been confirmed by scientific publications, judiciary reports on government censorship, and the USA WHITE HOUSE official government report on pandemic mismanagement and criminal behavior.

CENSORSHIP: The globalists don’t want you to have refined information and perspectives about topics like fibromyalgia, neuroinflammation, depression, autism, vitamin D…

CONTEXT: In 2016 at the time of this presentation, I was exhausted because of overwork:

1. I’d just finished updating Inflammation Mastery 4th Edition while living in San Sebastian in northern Spain,

2. I was still hammering out the videos for the CME-accredited course on HUMAN MICROBIOME AND DYSBIOSIS IN CLINICAL DISEASE ,

All videos from the course HUMAN MICROBIOME AND DYSBIOSIS IN CLINICAL DISEASE are being re-uploaded in Feb-Mar 2025 to provide direct and reliable access through the substack platform:

3. I’d just finished teaching for what turned out to be a bogus nutrition doctorate program accredited in the USA (see Administrative Anarchy in American Academia for the full story)

Dr Alex Vasquez 2016 Essay Ending Exploitation Education 9.37MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

4. I’d published a few new peer-reviewed articles derived from the information in Inflammation Mastery 4th Edition , such as BRAIN INFLAMMATION —taken directly from Chapter 5 of IM4 , and “Neuroinflammation in fibromyalgia and CRPS is multifactorial” in Nature Reviews Rheumatology ( Nat Rev Rheumatol ) 2016 Apr;12(4):242

Dr Alex Vasquez 2017 Cutshall, Bergstrom, Kalish 149KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Dralexvasquez 2015 Conferenceinterviewmitochondria Ijhnfm Cam 1.9MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

DownloadRemember regarding these 2 images: They are both included in their entirety within Inflammation Mastery 4th Edition, and BRAIN INFLAMMATION is taken directly from Chapter 5 of IM4

I excerpted a few pages from Chapter 5 of IM4 and published them as “BRAIN INFLAMMATION” due to the focus on chronic pain; this book is no longer available (due to censorship) but is still available within Chapter 5 of IM4

So…there you have the whole inside scoop!

Thank you for your support!

