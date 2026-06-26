NeuroMast Protocol® Next-Generation Biological Response Modification for Chronic Pain and Neuroinflammatory Conditions, including Migraine, Fibromyalgia, CRPS, Autism

This is a preview of what is coming for later 2026 and early 2027— no , the new book is not available yet, and the information will be distributed on this platform (InflammationMastery.substack.com) as it is developed, so be sure you are on the subscriber list to get the new info !!

NeuroMast Protocol® Next-Generation Biological Response Modification for Chronic Pain and Neuroinflammation, including Migraine, Fibromyalgia, CRPS, and Autism and more

NeuroMast Protocol ® has grown from Dr Vasquez’s more than 35 years of study and practice in health, medicine, and nutrition, and his university teaching in Orthopedics, Rheumatology, Evidence-Based Clinical Nutrition, and Principles and Practice of Functional Medicine.

Dr Vasquez already had international expertise in the clinical management of common chronic pain conditions (eg, numerous publications of articles and three textbooks on Orthopedics [2004], Rheumatology [2006], chronic pain syndromes [CME-accredited, 2008], Inflammation [2016]) when an accident left him partially paralyzed and with CRPS—Complex Regional Pain Syndrome. Somewhat interestingly and ironically, DrV had already researched CRPS and had published on this topic in the top-level medical journal Nature Reviews Rheumatology. This very personal and painful experience forced DrV to go beyond his previous work, including what had recently been updated in the massive 1,200-page Inflammation Mastery: Textbook of Clinical Nutrition and Functional Medicine. For an inside glimps into this experience and the fruits of this experience, take a look at VIDEO: How I cured myself of CRPS—Complex Regional Pain Syndrome, Sudeck Atrophy, Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy: A Progressive Anthology.

Share

NeuroMast Protocol ® extends the pain-specific protocols in Inflammation Mastery by taking the science and effectiveness to the next level.

More specifically, NeuroMast Protocol will update and extend Chapter 3 (pain management) and Chapter 5.2 (migraine, fibromyalgia, CRPS) with more details and therapeutics.

Share

Share

This is a preview of what is coming for later 2026 and early 2027—no, the new book is not available yet, and the information will be distributed on this platform as it is developed, so be sure you are on the subscriber list to get the new information as it is released !!

Why am I calling this “next generation”?

This work deserves to be called “next generation” because it is clearly above and beyond the current medical paradigm in pain management, which I have reviewed on an ongoing basis for many years and with which therefore I am more than sufficiently familiar and fluent.

Current medical management of chronic pain conditions is a colossal failure, and this fact is universally acknowledged, except by those who profit from this ongoing failure.

See these recent video critiques of authoritative guidelines and positions, all of which guarantee clinical and financial failure of drug-dependent chronic pain management:

Share

Why am I calling this “Biological Response Modification”?

Medical “Biological Response Modification” is a somewhat meaningless phrase because it is overused and misused

As I mentioned in the complete video (excerpted below) “Loose Ends and Changes: 1) Herx transformation, 2) Men’s Watches, 3) Pain Apocalypse”, the phrase “Biological Response Modification” is a bit unfortunate because of the way the medical-drug profession has misused and abused it, applying it mostly to any drug or natural therapeutic that modifies immune responses especially against cancer but also autoimmunity. As such, they should have used the phrase “Immune Response Modification.” Beyond its abuse and misuse is its overuse—the medical profession uses the phrase too broadly and by so doing robs the phrase of its specificity and therefore its relevance. The “official definition” provided by the US NIH National Cancer Institute demonstrates how this term can be applied to anything and therefore—the way the medical profession abuses it—misapplied to everything:

A type of treatment that uses substances made from living organisms to treat disease. These substances may occur naturally in the body or may be made in the laboratory.

In cancer, some biological response modifier therapies stimulate or suppress the immune system to help the body fight cancer. Other biological response modifier therapies attack specific cancer cells, which may help keep them from growing or kill them.

They may also lessen certain side effects caused by some cancer treatments.

Types of biological response modifier therapy include immunotherapy (such as cytokines, cancer treatment vaccines, and some antibodies) and some targeted therapies.

Also called biological therapy, biotherapy, and BRM therapy.

Nutritional-Integrative “Biological Response Modification” is an advanced paradigm that has periodically transformed disease treatment via qualitative “resets” of whole-body physiology

As I mentioned in the video, I use the phrase “Biological Response Modifier” more in alignment with the way that I began to understand it after first learning about it from Dr Jeffrey Bland in his 1994 presentation Advancement in Clinical Nutrition which I interpreted to imply metanutritional or at least “meta-expectation” physiological changes induced by therapeutic intervention, especially using nutrients alone but more commonly in combination.

That is exactly the clinical and scientific expectation of my new protocols including NeuroMast Protocol®

NeuroMast Protocol® launched in 2021 and is being updated in 2026 to provide articles and videos. In the meanwhile, please see this listing of informative and relevant videos linked below as an extension of InflammationMastery.com:

Share INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com